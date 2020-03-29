First-term Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson has died, and his mother suspects her son's death could be related to the coronavirus. He was 44.
Former Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson said her son died hours after being transported to the hospital for breathing problems and the family suspected he suffered from COVID-19, but he had not been tested for the virus that causes the disease.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing," said Governor Whitmer. "He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come."
Isaac Robinson was a lawyer who was elected in 2018 to represent the 4th District, succeeding his mother in office.
The Democrat from Detroit never married and had no children.
"Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me," said Whitmer. "It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”
The Michigan Senate Democrats also responded to Robinson's death with the following statement.
"We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of Isaac’s untimely death. Isaac was a fighter for his district and proudly carried on the family tradition of advocating for the working people of Michigan. This is just terrible news and we will hold the Robinson family close in our prayers tonight."
