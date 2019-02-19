Flint’s LGBTQ community is searching for answers and they have been searching for months.
Back in October, the vice president of Flint’s NAACP at the time spoke out against Attorney General Dana Nessel because she’s gay.
A.C. Dumas targeted Nessel on Facebook saying God created man and woman for each other and being gay is unnatural and unholy.
Dumas is no longer the vice president, but his comments have left the community hurt.
“You is the face of the NAACP so what you say to the community matters,” said Quincy Murphy. “What message is you sending when you telling people because they’re gay they shouldn’t have the right to a job opportunity.”
Murphy and the LGBTQ community are protesting Flint’s NAACP’s upcoming dinner. They demand more education and want to know their voices are being heard.
They are asking sponsors for the dinner, as well as other public figures, to protest the dinner as well. One of which is State Rep. Sheldon Neeley.
“I would not participate this year until some remediation can happen. A dialogue to move the whole issue forward,” Neeley said. “I would like to see more education happen beyond this. More classes given by the local chapter to expel any disparities we may have about the LGBTQ community.”
Flint’s NAACP President Frances Gilchrest said Dumas’ comments have no role in speaking for the branch.
