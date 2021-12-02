Two days after tragedy struck inside Oxford High School where four students were killed, and seven others were injured by an active shooter the Michigan House approved a sweeping plan to support law enforcement and public safety personnel.

The legislation includes more than $360 million to help first responders with recruitment efforts, community outreach and equipment upgrades.

State representative Gary Howell said it is necessary to keep schools safe during active shooter situations.

"This year's funding was proposed to be $10 million and my amendment increased that five times to $50 million," Howell said.

"I was gratified once I found out how effective the resource officer had been in disarming the shooter, neutralizing him. He still had bullets in the magazine in the gun. If the officer had not done that, I don't know how many more people would be killed or wounded," Howell said.

Adding this amendment became personal for Howell after he had a close call on Tuesday.

"My son is a teacher at Oxford High School. I cannot sufficiently express my gratitude for the actions of the school resource officer that protected john and his students," Howell said.

Howell said he like many parents, had an agonizing wait to find out if his son was okay.

"Probably the longest moment of my life, while I waited for my son, john, to be able to text me to tell me he was okay. I didn't know for about an hour. Because he was preoccupied with barring the classroom door, controlling the students, and then evacuating the students."

His amendment would make voluntary grants available to school districts that want to have a school resource officer.

"The parents of those students who died or who were wounded, I can appreciate in a very small way the horrible feeling they had not knowing, and finding out that their children had been killed or injured. God bless them, it's a horrible thing and let's do everything we can to have it not happen again," Howell said.