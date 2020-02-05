State Rep. Rodney Wakeman testified on a bill before the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee in support of his plan to better protect Michigan residents who are victims of domestic violence and stalking.
Wakeman’s legislation would allow individuals who have filed an active personal protection order to carry a concealed weapon in a gun-free zone.
“Criminals engaged in domestic abuse and stalking look at the vulnerability of gun-free zones as an advantage over their victims,” Wakeman said. “Imagine this is your wife or daughter who is being harassed by a former partner going about their normal day, including work, which may be in a gun-free zone. The opportunity for an aggressor to strike with the knowledge they will have little or no resistance from their victims is a real issue.”
Wakeman also said that domestic violence victims are already allowed to receive temporary concealed weapon permits under current law to help better protect themselves.
“Rather than leave survivors of domestic abuse and stalking defenseless, we should be pursuing common-sense solutions to deter violent criminals looking to violate a PPO,” Wakeman said. “This is about further empowering Michiganders who are survivors of abuse and making criminals think twice before violating a PPO and contacting a victim in a gun-free zone,”
The bill remains under consideration in the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee.
