A Michigan state representative has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Tyrone Carter, of Detroit, has tested positive.
"I am thinking of Representative Carter and his family, and am hopeful for a speedy recovery," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet on Thursday, March 26.
Whitmer added, "We all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, there were 2,856 cases in the state with 60 deaths.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.