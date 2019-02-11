Hundreds of schools in the state of Michigan have had multiple snow days in a row over the last few weeks.
“This year has kinda been a little tougher than some others,” said Melissa Perron, mom.
It has caused districts, like Bentley Community Schools, to expand their school year to make up for those lost days.
Perron has two kids in the district and she said it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“I would rather my kids be safe than riding a bus or my parents take them to school and if something happened it would be devastating. So I’d rather them stay at home and go extra days. It’s not gonna hurt them,” Perron said.
Jeremy Mobley, a father of two, shares the same idea.
“I just side on the fact that they should be safe at all times,” Mobley said.
However, he said he can understand the frustrations on the other side of things.
“It’s unfortunately required. A lot of families might have plans during the summer, which may prevent them from having those plans,” Mobley said.
That’s where State Rep. Ben Frederick comes in. He is trying to pass a bill in order to forgive the handful of days of missed school while Michigan was under a state of emergency.
“This legislation would state that if it’s a weather-related state of emergency it would not count against the six days schools are allotted,” Frederick said.
Frederick said he plans to introduce the bill this week. Then it has to go through the House and Senate and then to the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.