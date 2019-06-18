A Lowell lawmaker testified Tuesday about the importance of warning pregnant and nursing mothers about the dangers of using marijuana on their babies.
State Rep. Thomas Albert is proposing putting warning labels on recreational and medical marijuana products similar to those required for alcohol and tobacco.
"The use of cigarettes and alcohol is trending down in pregnant women, but the use of marijuana among pregnant women is trending up," said Albert, "A warning label would better inform parents about the dangers of exposing their children to marijuana."
The lawmaker cited the Centers for Disease Control and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who advise against using marijuana while pregnant or nursing.
He testified before the House Judiciary Committee that preliminary research shows marijuana can reach babies in the womb and may result in low birth weight. He said it can also possibly harm brain development.
"With marijuana use becoming more widely accepted, the public's perception of danger has gone down," Albert said. "We must do more to protect unborn and newborn babies from exposure to harmful marijuana products."
House Bill 4126-27 are being reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee.
