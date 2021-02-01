School generic

Michigan reported 35 new school-related outbreaks of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the 35 schools experiencing outbreaks, only one is in mid-Michigan.

Alma College has had 10 cases related to an outbreak at the school.

You can read the full report of school-related outbreaks here.

