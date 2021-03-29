The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 70 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, that includes 11 in mid-Michigan.
In Bay City, All Saints High School is reporting eight cases of the virus in both students and staff. Bendle High School in Burton is reporting two student cases of COVID-19. Huron County’s Bad Axe High School is reporting seven student and staff cases of coronavirus.
Lapeer County has four schools reporting positive cases. Weston Elementary in Imlay City has two cases affecting a student and staff member. Dryden Elementary in Dryden also has two cases affecting a student and staff member. Six students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Almont Middle School, as well as four student cases at Almont High School.
Sandusky Schools in Sanilac County is reporting five coronavirus cases in students and staff members. Marlette Schools has three student and staff cases.
Two schools in Tuscola County have also reported an outbreak. Akron Fairgrove Middle School is reporting two students have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven students and staff members at Kingston High School have tested positive for the virus.
The state of Michigan reported 8,202 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths related to the virus over the past two days. The average number of new confirmed cases is 4,101 per day. For a full list of new and ongoing school outbreaks, head to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
