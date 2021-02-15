The state of Michigan reported 22 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools on Monday, Feb. 15.
That included the following schools in mid-Michigan:
- Gladwin Jr/Sr High School in Gladwin with two new cases.
- Schickler in Lapeer with two new cases.
- Dryden High School in Lapeer with five new cases.
For the complete list, click here.
