Photo By: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

 Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The state of Michigan is reporting 21 new COVID-19 school-related outbreaks on Monday, Dec. 21.

Four of the new outbreaks are in Mid-Michigan.

In Lapeer County, Weston Elementary in Imlay City has five student and staff member cases, Lapeer ISD Ed Tech in Attica has ten student and staff member cases and Lapeer ISD Administration in the city of Lapeer has three staff member cases.

In Shiawassee County, Springvale Christian Schools has two student cases.

To find the full list of new and ongoing school outbreaks, click here.

