The state of Michigan is reporting 25 new COVID-19 school-related outbreaks on Monday, Dec. 14.
Four of those outbreaks are in Mid-Michigan.
In Genesee County, Armstrong Middle School in Flint has two staff member cases, while Kearsley High School in Flint has three staff member cases.
In Sanilac County, Deckerville Community Schools has four student and staff member cases while Croswell Lexington Schools in Croswell has two student and staff member cases.
To find the full list of new and ongoing school outbreaks, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.