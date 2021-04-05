The state of Michigan reported COVID-19 outbreaks at 77 schools on Monday.
Of those schools, 11 are in mid-Michigan. They include the following:
- Kolb Elementary School in Bay City with three cases
- Bay City Central High School with 22 cases
- Alma High School with four cases
- St. Louis High School with five cases
- Unionville Sebewaing Schools with five cases
- North Huron Schools with five cases
- Montabella in Blanchard with five cases
- Turrill in Lapeer with three cases
- Almont High School with six cases
- Northwood University with 14 cases
- Charlton Heston Academy in St. Helen with two cases
To view the complete list, click here.
