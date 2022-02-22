Some researchers believe a bill to regulate the sale and use of a controversial herbal supplement known as Kratom can be useful to treat opioid addiction.
It is often sold as a tea or powder, and it's been banned in half a dozen states.
Alabama currently classifies Kratom in the same category as heroin. The FDA has not outlawed Kratom, but the agency has warned against its use.
State representative Lori Stone is sponsoring the Kratom Consumer Protection and Regulatory Act.
"Kratom was brought to my attention as a substance of concern nearly two years ago by a constituent," Stone said.
Tuesday, she testified to the House Regulatory Reform Committee about her bill.
"In the substance use recovery community, kratom is being marketed as a holistic solution for those in recovery from opioid addiction. While in the health and wellness community, kratom is being marketed as both something that can be taken to give you more energy, as well as something that can be used as a relaxant aide," Stone said.
Kratom is a tropical plant grown in southeast Asia. It was brought to the U.S. by soldiers after the Vietnam War.
They used it as a pain reliever and energy boost. Kratom is legal in Michigan and can be found at most gas stations.
In some instances, Kratom has caused harm, addiction, and even death for its users. That is why stone wants to see it regulated.
"Michigan can empower those who use kratom and make informed decisions. Individuals who have underlying tendencies towards addiction can avoid substituting one addiction for another," Stone said.
Stone said there is no guidance for how much Kratom to take, the potency of the product, how often to use it, and how to consume it. Stone told the committee her legislation can address those issues and ensure that kratom will be used safely.
"I believe information, education, and regulation will empower those who produce kratom, those who sell Kratom, and those who consume kratom, to make more informed decisions and to mitigate potential harms," Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.