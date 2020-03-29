State Representative Isaac Robinson died, according to a statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing," said Governor Whitmer. "He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come."
Robinson served Michigan's fourth district.
"Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me," said Whitmer. "It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”
The Michigan Senate Democrats also responded to Robinson's death with the following statement.
We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of Isaac’s untimely death. Isaac was a fighter for his district and proudly carried on the family tradition of advocating for the working people of Michigan. This is just terrible news and we will hold the Robinson family close in our prayers tonight.
