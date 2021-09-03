Many are questioning the Supreme Court’s decision to not block a controversial Texas law about abortion.
The law makes no exceptions for pregnancy as a result of rape, incest or if there are deadly fetal abnormalities.
“It is the hardest decision that a woman will ever have to make in her life,” said Christine Morse, state representative.
That decision is choosing whether to terminate a pregnancy.
"Our creator endowed us with the right to life,” said Greg Abbott, Texas Governor.
The issue hits close to home for Morse, who is feeling an array of emotions right now.
“Dismay, disappointment and really anger,” Morse said.
The Kalamazoo democrat said an abortion saved her life when she was eight weeks pregnant.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer and three days later found out I was pregnant,” Morse said.
She was told the drug that she needed for her aggressive form of cancer was incompatible with pregnancy.
“Would’ve been an option for me to delay chemotherapy possibly but that would have really put my life at risk. Before the drug existed my cancer only had a three-year survival rate,” Morse said.
A conservative majority on the court upheld the Texas law, which allows anyone to sue any individual who aids or abets an abortion after six weeks. It's part of a long-term strategy by abortion opponents who have long wanted to overturn Roe Vs. Wade.
“There is a 1931 law on the books here in Michigan that if roe v wade were overturned it would make abortions immediately illegal. It’s a very scary proposition,” Morse said.
And one that she said is putting women's lives at risk.
“Just know that I will keep working to fight laws like this for my daughters and all the women across the state of Michigan,” Morse said.
