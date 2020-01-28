Senators in Michigan approved a bill that would survey the roads to see how tolls on state highways would work.
Residents in the area aren’t sure if tolls are the answer, but they are tired of driving on roads full of potholes.
“Oh my gosh, am I going to have to get a front-end alignment again? It’s pothole city. Yeah it is,” said Linda Jackson.
If you ask anyone from Michigan if they’ve ever hit any potholes, they will tell you yes. And most agree that the roads could use some work.
“It’s something they should check out because if it’s going to fix the roads for commutes down here, to make it easier for these people, oh heavens yes,” Jackson said.
Russell Terrell of Saginaw said he’s not ready to see tolls on the roads.
“They’re taking too much money from me right now. So not a fan, don’t want to see them. Not really,” Terrell said.
The survey isn’t set in stone yet, the proposal needs the House votes for approval.
State Representative Rodney Wakeman spoke with TV5, he said he wants to learn more before deciding.
“I’m ok with getting information. I’m ok with that. But off the cuff, I’m not certain the state of Michigan is geared towards toll roads in and of itself. I’m going to have to learn more as it comes to me,” Wakeman said.
State Representative Vanessa Guerra said she’s also undecided.
“Studies are good, if we’re going to be using taxpayers’ dollars, we want to have all the information we can,” Guerra said. “I want to know is this going to be an increased cost to drivers in Michigan, to what extent and where are those dollars going to go.”
The answers could be a long way away, so in the meantime try to avoid the potholes.
