After last week’s protest at Michigan’s State Capitol featured protesters armed with rifles, questions have been raised over whether or not guns should be banned from the building.
“It was nothing more than intimidation, and it actually undermines the ability of Michiganders to have their voice heard,” said Vanessa Guerra, a state representative for the 95th district.
Guerra says while she respects people’s right to protest, she believes there was no reason for protesters to bring firearms to the Capitol. She says it’s an issue that she and other lawmakers have taken up with the Michigan State Capitol Commission.
“Just because there’s not a specific provision prohibiting it from having guns in the Capitol, it doesn’t mean the Capitol Commission can’t do that,” said Guerra. “Myself and a number of others have signed on to a letter asking the Capitol Commission to prohibit open carry in our State Capitol.”
However, according to officials at the Michigan Capitol Commission, only legislators have the power to change the state law.
“All indications are that we’re going to learn that we don’t have jurisdiction to ban weapons from being brought into the building, because that’s governed under Michigan’s open carry law,” said John Truscott, Vice Chairman for the Michigan State Capitol Commission.
He admits that last week’s rally was different than in the past.
“We’ve had second amendment rallies in the Capitol steps before, and the people who show up are respectful, they work well with the Capitol staff and we never have a problem with them, but last week’s protest was different with the six individuals who did show up with loaded rifles in the building,” said Truscott.
However, some other representatives say they didn’t feel threatened by protesters bringing in firearms during last week’s protest.
“These folks have the right to be there,” said Rodney Wakeman, a state representative. “The laws provide that right, and I think clearly the message was very understood by myself and my colleagues.”
