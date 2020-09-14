State Rep. Beth Griffin and State Rep. Anette Glenn are demanding that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer immediately open Unemployment Insurance Offices across the state so workers can speak directly with representatives about payments and other issues.
The reps said hundreds of workers in their communities, and across Michigan, have gone without their unemployment insurance payments. Griffin said some have been waiting on a callback from the agency for more than seven months.
“This is simply inexcusable,” Griffin said. “Gov. Whitmer’s administration has had months to makes necessary improvements to the UIA’s operations to ensure Michigan’s displaced workers receive the payments they need and deserve. This phone system is not enough. It’s safe for local UIA offices to open and the governor should instruct them to do so immediately to expedite the many open claims that need attention.”
“Families in Midland and Bay counties have gone without income for months, despite promises from the governor that they would be taken care of when she shut down their jobs in March,” Glenn said. “These delays are inexcusable. The governor’s administration has had several months to make necessary improvements to the agency’s operations and ensure Michigan’s displaced workers receive the payments they need and deserve. Businesses across the state have managed to open their doors safely to the public, it’s time for the governor to instruct the UIA to do the same.”
According to Griffin, the failures at the UIA are impacting people who never filed for unemployment.
Griffin said she learned that someone in her community was having a hard time because of a fraudulent claim that was previously filed in her name. She said the woman is now on a repayment plan with the agency and is receiving back pay.
“This is a nightmare for her and her family,” Griffin said. “She has called and called UIA repeatedly and can’t reach anyone. She has reported the fraud but no one from UIA does anything or offers to help her. It’s time for the UIA offices to open and expedite claims and investigate these instances of fraud.”
UIA offices closed indefinitely in March and have yet to be fully reopened.
Griffin said UIA offices should have been the first to reopen given the economic crisis affecting workers across the state.
Glenn believes UIA offices should find ways to safely open its public offices immediately to better serve the public.
