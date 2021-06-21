After a series of drive-by shootings in Flint over the past few months, a group of state representatives introduced legislation to increase penalties on drive-by shootings.
The legislation was introduced by State Reps. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint), Graham Filler (R-DeWitt), Mike Mueller (R-Linden), and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit).
“These cowardly, heinous actions must end,” Neeley said. “Drive-by shooters are intentionally targeting family members and numerous children have been shot and murdered in my community and throughout Michigan.”
The idea for the legislation came from a Flint family who had a child shot in a drive-by, the representatives said in a press release. Neeley met with the family and worked with them to create the legislation.
“While there has been bi-partisan support to move towards reducing numerous criminal penalties, drive-by shootings are violent actions that destroy families and harm neighborhoods,” Filler said. “Anyone who willingly puts an entire family in danger should face the consequences.”
The four-bill package would increase penalties for anyone shooting into a building or vehicle.
“Shooting up a house endangers an entire family—these are conscience acts by people who must be stopped,” Mueller said. “These are not spur-of-the-moment actions, these are planned acts of violence that intentionally target innocent people, and that is why I’m sponsoring this bill.”
“My goal with this legislation is to have it serve as a deterrent and warning to any would-be shooters,” Young said. “The recent death of a two-year old possibly could have been prevented if this package of bills were law already. It’s time to put an end to drive-by shootings and get the violent perpetrators off our streets to make our communities safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.