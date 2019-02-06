Michigan’s blood supply is running low due to many blood drives being canceled or postponed because of weather.
Kellie Sopczynski works as a donor services manager for Michigan Blood. She said the weather patterns have forced them to cancel up to 80 community blood drives across the state.
Canceling the drives caused a loss of more than 3,000 blood donations.
“We are at critically low levels right now,” Sopczynski said. “We need just in Michigan here, because we do supply over 69 hospitals with their blood supply, we need to collect over 560 units every day.”
The state needs to collect a total of 70 gallons of blood a day to reach 560 units.
Sopczynski said this is a critical period for refilling their reserves with help from local high schools, but those schools have been closed due to snow days.
She said they have had to turn to their staff for donations.
“Even when we’re not in need I give but you know when it’s time it’s time and I always give,” Sopczynski said.
If you are interested in donating, please visit a site in your local area. Sopczynski said it should only take an hour and you can help save a life.
