The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to review the life sentence of a man who was a teenager when he kidnapped a customer from a sandwich shop in a notorious Detroit-area homicide.
Ihab Masalmani twice has been sentenced to the same life term for murder.
In 2009, Matt Landry was abducted from a fast-food parking lot in Eastpointe. His body was found in a burned-out Detroit house.
Masalmani was 17 at the time. Teens no longer can be given automatic no-parole sentences. Judges must consider many factors, including an offender's background and potential for rehabilitation.
The judge who sentenced Masalmani in 2015 said he had a "terrible" childhood. But after a three-day hearing, she said he still deserved to be locked up for life.
The Supreme Court could set a key precedent for how judges handle other so-called juvenile lifer cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.