The state of Michigan is reporting six COVID-19 deaths in Saginaw County.
The state announced the numbers on Wednesday, April 8.
The county has 186 confirmed cases.
Those numbers are as of 10:05 a.m. on April 8.
The county has submitted 859 tests. Among those, 253 came back negative, 186 came back positive, and the rest are still pending.
Among the positive tests, eight people have recovered, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.
All testing from private labs may not be included in these numbers, the Saginaw County Health Department said.
The department also said some pending tests may be for people who live out of county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.