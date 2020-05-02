The state of Michigan is waiving permit fees for wood gathered from public forests.
The typical $20 fee is being waived because certain offices are closed because of the coronavirus. The season began Friday, the Department of Natural Resources said.
Permits are good for designated state forest land in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula. Maps are available online. Each household can collect up to five cords of wood, although the wood can’t be sold or traded.
Trees must be dead and down within 200 feet of a road.
Although permits are free, people still must carry one. They’re available at Michigan.gov/fuelwood.
