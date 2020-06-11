The state is searching for an independent investigator to look into the causes of the Edenville Dam failure.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy an initial investigation of dam in 2018 showed the dam might not have enough spillway capacity, which allows water to safely leave the Wixom Lake impoundment.
EGLE says they immediately ordered a comprehensive structural assessment of the dam to see if it met spillway and other safety requirements. That study hadn't been received by EGLE before the failure.
The state took over oversight of the dam after the federal government revoked the owner's, Boyce Hydro, license to generate hydroelectric power.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered EGLE to coordinate an independent investigation into the failure.
The investigation is to find the causes of the failure, and to recommend ways that policies, practices, budgeting and other reforms might enhance dam safety in Michigan.
