The state has secured a $13 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to help 51 rural hospitals with COVID-19 testing and mitigation.
“Our top priority is supporting the brave professionals on the frontlines of our health care industry in every corner of our state to ensure that they have what they need to protect themselves, their family, and their neighbors,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This funding will help rural hospitals continue serving their communities by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts. I want to thank the nurses, doctors, and all medical professionals who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe each and every day.”
Rural hospitals with less than 50 staff will be able to use the funds for testing equipment, personal, temporary structures, or education.
“The state’s rural hospitals have saved countless lives throughout the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are pleased they will be able to use this funding to further help in the fight against COVID-19 as we all work together to end the pandemic.”
Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be used within 18 months of receipt.
“As the State Office of Rural Health, MCRH is dedicated to improving the health of rural Michigan residents and we are pleased to be able to distribute this funding to Michigan’s rural hospitals,” said John Barnas, executive director for the Michigan Center for Rural Health. “Rural hospitals have long been the cornerstone of rural communities and have been vital and steadfast in their response to COVID-19. This funding will benefit the communities greatly, allowing the hospitals to continue their diligent work in the battle against COVID-19 by increasing testing capacity and implementing mitigation strategies to reduce the effects of COVID-19.”
The following hospitals will receive funding:
- Ascension Allegan MidMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot
- Ascension Standish MidMichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Ascension St. Joseph Munising Memorial Hospital
- Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics, Inc Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Aspirus Ironwood Hospital Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital Munson Healthcare Grayling
- Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Deckerville Hospital Portage Hospital, LLC
- Dickinson County Healthcare System Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Bixby)
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital
- Helen Newberry Joy Hospital Sheridan Community Hospital
- Hillsdale Hospital Scheurer Hospital
- Hills & Dales General Hospital Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Mackinac Straits Health System Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital Sparrow Ionia Hospital
- McKenzie Health System Sturgis Hospital
- McLaren Caro Community Hospital Three Rivers Health
- McLaren Central Michigan UP Health System-Bell
- McLaren Thumb Region War Memorial Hospital
- MidMichigan Medical Center Clare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.