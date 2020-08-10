COVID-19 is affecting those under 30, specifically teens, just as much, if not more, than those in older demographics.
"We are seeing more and more young people, teenagers or young adults getting COVID-19," said Bob Wheaton from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Genesee County saw a dramatic increase in COVID cases in teens ages 15-19.
Many of those who tested positive had attended large gatherings.
Wheaton says there’s a few things important for teens to know.
"We want young people to understand that they're not immune from COVID-19," he said.
If it’s ignored, the effects can be detrimental to even young peoples' health.
"We are seeing cases of persistent lung damage,” Wheaton said. “We're seeing reports of possible long-term brain damage, psychiatric challenges, a whole host of things as a result of COVID-19.”
With the return to school right around the corner, following guidelines in and outside of the classroom is crucial to diminish the spread.
"Schools are putting in place strict protocols to try to provide for socially distancing and having people wear masks so those are the type of things we're having young people do not just at school but when they're out in the community," he said. "We need younger people as we need all people to be careful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.