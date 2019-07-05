So far this year the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 140 cases of legionellosis. The numbers compare to 135 cases in 2018.
Eleven cases have been confirmed in Genesee County. The majority are being reported in southern-Michigan.
Legionellosis is a respiratory infection that is most common in the summer and early fall caused by the Legionella bacteria.
Stagnant water in water systems is the best place for the bacteria to grow, is transmitted in humans when mist and vapor are inhaled. Symptoms are fever, cough and pneumonia.
“With warmer days now here, we want everyone to be aware of Legionnaire’s disease, especially if they may be at higher risk for illness,” said MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We also want all healthcare providers to remain vigilant and test and treat appropriately.”
People most at risk are current or former smokers, with chronic lung disease or weakened immune system.
MDHHS said precautions include cleaning and disinfecting water systems like drinking water, cooling towers, whirlpool spas and fountains.
