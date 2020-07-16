The state of Michigan said it has selected a nationally-recognized professional services organization to help the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).
Deloitte will assist with financial operations, investigations into imposter claims, and a forensic review to help in identifying fraudulent activity that can be turned over to law enforcement.
“As the UIA works to improve its systems to enhance customer service, data transparency, payment systems and fraud prevention, we’re glad to have Deloitte on our team,” said Steve Gray, UIA Director. “The Deloitte team’s skills and experience help us protect Michiganders and provide unemployment benefits to our working families.”
The state said Deloitte has extensive experience with state unemployment and workforce systems across the country.
The organization will also bring more capacity to help the state identify possible vulnerabilities in its cybersecurity.
“Consistent with our commitment to our clients and our communities, Deloitte is pleased to bring our deep understanding of unemployment insurance systems and our broad capabilities in cybersecurity and forensic assessment to support the State of Michigan’s efforts to protect the integrity of their complex systems,” said David Parent, Michigan Managing Principal, Deloitte LLP.
