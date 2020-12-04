The Michigan Senate approved a resolution urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prioritize Michigan as one of the first states to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The resolution, from Sen. Dale Zorn, was approved on Thursday, Dec. 3.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on our state and nation. It has caused a devastating loss of life and has struck a blow to our communities, businesses, and economy,” said Zorn, R-Ida. “The development of an effective vaccine is a beacon of hope that offers the possibility of returning to a world free from the concern that a simple gathering of family and friends will spread the deadly virus.”
Senate Resolution 153 states that last month “the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, along with its partner BioNTech, announced their COVID-19 vaccine, which was found to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in Phase 3 clinical trials.”
It also highlights that “Pfizer’s largest manufacturing site in the world is located in Portage, employing an estimated 2,200 Michigan residents. Every year, the PGS Kalamazoo facility in Portage produces 1,200 metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredients and ships 140 million units of life-saving medicines.”
“Considering that the people of Michigan will play an integral role in producing this vaccine for the entire country and the drastic numbers of cases and hospitalizations we have seen recently in our state, it is both reasonable and responsible that the CDC prioritize Michigan in the distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccine,” Zorn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.