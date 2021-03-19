State Senator Michael MacDonald introduced legislation Thursday to ban pandemic-related orders that he says unfairly target big families.
Senate Bill 257 would prohibit the Department of Health and Human Services director and local health department officers from issuing emergency orders that cap the number of family members who may gather at a home, a restaurant or a child's sporting event.
The republican from Macomb Township said there is no evidence large gatherings of families are inherently dangerous and families of all sizes deserve equal treatment by their government.
“As long as workers and customers at restaurants, supporters at sporting events, and families in their homes are taking the proper steps to protect people from the virus, they shouldn’t be subjected to arbitrary restrictions," MacDonald said.
Under MacDonald's bill, sporting events include school sports, college sports and organized sporting activities. The bill would also prohibit banning extended family members from gathering, including cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
SB 257 has been referred to the Senate Government Operations Committee.
