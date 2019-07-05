Vandalism at the State Capitol
Courtesy WLNS

On Thursday, State Senator Curtis Hertel tweeted a reprimand to those who spray painted “STOP ICE” on the State Capitol.

 Lansing CBS affiliate WLNS reported the vandalism, which comes just over a week after the Michigan Republican Party Headquarters was vandalized in a similar way.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency also known as ICE has recently been the center of controversy.

No other details are known about the vandals at this time.

