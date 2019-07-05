On Thursday, State Senator Curtis Hertel tweeted a reprimand to those who spray painted “STOP ICE” on the State Capitol.
To whomever spray painted the State Capitol last night. You are not cool or a revolutionary, instead you defaced a public building, cost money in a limited budget that could be used to help people, and made some poor person have to come clean your mess on a holiday weekend.— Senator Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) July 4, 2019
Lansing CBS affiliate WLNS reported the vandalism, which comes just over a week after the Michigan Republican Party Headquarters was vandalized in a similar way.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency also known as ICE has recently been the center of controversy.
No other details are known about the vandals at this time.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.