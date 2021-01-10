Going to work fearing for her life State Senator Rosemary Bayer hopes change is on the horizon when it comes to security at Michigan’s Capitol. Especially after she had a frightening run in of her own while leaving her office back in April.
"There he is, right behind me with one of those huge AR-15 rifles, walking behind me as I go to my car,” Bayer said. “I just try to pick up the pace, get to my car, lock the door, and drive, but a gun is always going to be faster than that. "
She's not alone in wanting change, there's a renewed push for a ban on firearms at the state capitol building following the Jan. 6th insurrection at the nation’s capital. In response, the Michigan State Capitol Commission called an impromptu session on Jan. 11 to discuss banning open carry of firearms.
Bayer said it is not enough.
"It doesn't make sense,” Bayer said. “A gun in your pocket or under your coat is just as deadly as a gun that you wear on your belt."
Banning all firearms would require metal detectors. William Kandler of the Capitol Commission said that would be too costly to do.
"That would require some funding and the Capitol Commission has no funding to do that," Kandler said.
Bayer said cost shouldn’t be a problem.
"The Governor has already said that she would pay for metal detectors," Bayer said.
Bayer said it's the other side of the aisle keeping a ban on all weapons from happening.
"Our republican leadership is not listening to their own people," Bayer said.
Republican Senators have not responded to multiple requests for comment. The meeting comes just two days before the new legislative session begins on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
