State Senator Kevin Daley introduced a new bill that would name part of M-15 in honor of a fallen solider from Bay City.
Senate Bill 169 would name a portion of State Highway M-15 in Bay County after Sgt. 1st Class Michael Cathcart, of Bay City.
Under the bill, the Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway will range from Cass Avenue in Portsmouth Charter Township north to the intersection of State Highway M-15 and Ridge Road in Bay City.
Cathcart was killed in November 2014 during an operation in Afghanistan. His service awards include three Bronze Star medals, the Purple Heart medal, and four Army Commendation medals.
“It was an honor and a truly humbling experience to work on this legislation,” Daley said. “Sgt. Cathcart was a decorated war hero. Nothing we could ever do can fully honor his life, his sacrifice and his family, but it is my hope that this small gesture kindly reminds residents of Sgt. Cathcart’s dedication to his country and the courage with which he served.”
The legislation has been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
