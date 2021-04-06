Is a COVID-19 vaccination passport or certification the way back to normalcy? Senator Ken Horn thinks not.
"I don't think a passport is necessarily a great idea,” he said.
Israel has government issued "green passes" that prove vaccination. Some European countries have similar immunity certificates.
While the U.S. doesn't have national plans for something of the like New York state already launched a passport app last weekend for venues.
But Senator Horn said finding an ethical way to prove vaccination is nearly impossible.
"Short of wearing a scarlet letter on your shirt or dress. How do you do that?" Horn said.
Bay City resident Mark Kelly agrees.
"I think it should be left up to the individual to make their own decision, but it should be a smart decision," Kelly said.
Smart decisions like…
You shouldn't travel if you're sick, or in this case, I feel that you should have the vaccine, but you shouldn't need a card to show it," Kelly said.
So, what exactly is the likelihood of these passports becoming law in Michigan? Horn said not high.
"In Michigan in order to do anything through the state you have to have 56 votes in the house, 20 votes in the senate, and the governor's signature. Right now, that's no possibility," he said.
But he says that doesn't mean businesses can't enforce something like it.
"If businesses choose to go that direction, if they want to see something before you walk in that door, that's up to them," he said.
