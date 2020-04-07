Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) announced the formation of the "Safe Behavior for Safe Workplaces" Senate workgroup on Tuesday.
The bipartisan group aims to develop a plan to transition "safe behavior to safe workplaces" to get some businesses back open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the past few weeks, the Senate Republicans have been working on ways to support workers and families since our Governor issued her ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order. Our willingness to embrace handwashing, social distancing, and the use of masks is the key to transitioning back to a more typical daily life. We believe citizens who can maintain these behaviors within their homes can also maintain strict health and safety measures in the workplace," Shirkey said.
The workgroup includes Senator Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City), Senator Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit), and Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield).
“Michigan families, especially those who own a small business have been forced to make some incredibly difficult decisions during the last few weeks,” Horn said. “Businesses across the state will be feeling the negative effects of the mandatory closures for months to come. As soon as we can safely do so, we need to get people back to work and get our economy back on track."
Shirkey said they plan to have recommendations to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by April 17.
"This is an aggressive goal, but we feel it is important to have solid recommendations in place to be ready when the risk level in our state decreases,” Shirkey said.
