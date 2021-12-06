The state of Michigan is hoping to reach families who may be eligible for food assistance benefits but don’t have them.
The MI Benefits Center will help Michiganders apply for food assistance, connect families to benefits, and lower the cost for families.
“My top priority every day is to make life easier for Michigan families by delivering change that makes a difference in their lives, and the MI Benefits Center is the latest innovation to help us lower food costs for Michigan families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people's pockets, putting Michigan first.”
A team of trained benefits specialists will give personalized phone-based application help to remove barriers that stop some people from accessing food support. The specialists will screen residents for benefits, offer to help with collecting documents and submit applications for residents.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is working with Benefits Data Trust, a nationally recognized leader in improving access to public assistance programs with data-driven outreach, application help and providing policy assistance to states nationwide.
“We know that Michiganders in need often face multiple hurdles to access the support services that will help them feed their families,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Our goal is to reduce and eliminate those hurdles as much as possible. This outreach effort is our latest effort in the past few years to ensure everyone who qualifies for support can gain access.”
MI Benefits Center will invest up to $1.2 million to support Michiganders with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and philanthropic organizations.
Letters have been sent to older adults and others who are likely eligible for food assistance benefits but are not enrolled in the program. The letters will direct individuals to call a toll-free phone number or apply directly online.
