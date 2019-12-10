More than 1,00 properties in North Kent County will soon be hooked up to municipal water supply because of PFAS contamination.
A tentative agreement has been met between two townships and a footwear manufacturing company.
Wolverine Worldwide has agreed to a $69.5 million to ensure safe water will be available for people near a former manufacturing site.
A lawsuit was filed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (formerly DEQ) in January 2018 after PFAS was found in well water close near Wolverine’s old tannery.
Plainfield and Algoma townships later joined the lawsuit.
The settlement will allow Plainfield Township to extend municipal water to more than 1,000 homes.
Plainfield’s construction will happen in phases, so Wolverine will be required to maintain filters at homes where PFAS was found in wells.
“The strong partnership we have forged with the State Attorney General’s Office will help us achieve fair and equitable solutions for communities impacted by PFAS contamination,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark.
The tentative agreement is pending final approval from U.S. District judge Janet Neff.
