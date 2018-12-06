The Knollwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Canton, in Southeastern Michigan was issued a cease and desist order by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
LARA issued the order after an investigation of the cemetery facility found gross negligence and improper storage of remains.
Investigators found numerous violations of Michigan law regulating cemeteries, including improper storage of uncremated remains of an undetermined number of infants.
They also found that the cemetery didn’t have documentation, death certificates and other forms related to the remains.
LARA stated the remains appeared to be stored by Knollwood on behalf of Perry Funeral Home in Detroit and included in violations that Knollwood “aided and abetted Perry Funeral Home, a person not licensed, in the practice of funeral directing.”
The evidence found in this investigation was related to LARA’s look into practices at Perry Funeral Home.
Michigan Cemetery Commissioner, Julia Dale, is looking to impose fines against Knollwood of at least $135,000. There may also be sanctions against the cemetery’s prepaid funeral and sales registrations.
As a regulatory agency, LARA cannot press charges, but if it finds any illegal activity the case will be forwarded to the Attorney General and local police.
