A county park has been forced to shut down its waterslide because of unsafe conditions.
Torzewski County Park in Lapeer County was given a cease and desist order by the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for corroded steel.
LARA officials said the blue spiral waterslide at the park was unsafe and in violation of Michigan’s Carnival-Amusement Safety Act.
The Bureau of Construction Codes found the steel connecting the stairs to the platform was corroded.
The park was ordered to stop using the slide until it was fixed.
Violation of the act could lead to administrative, civil or criminal sanctions, according to LARA.
