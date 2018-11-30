State Street, near Hemmeter Street, is back open after a personal injury accident.
It was paged out at about 11:50 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 30.
Central dispatch said wires were down in the road.
A vehicle landed in one resident's front yard. The resident was not home at the time of the crash.
Police said the driver experienced a medial issue and was taken to the hospital.
(1) comment
What medical issue? A thumb cramp from texting?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.