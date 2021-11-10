All lanes of State Street, between Hemmeter Road and Mackinaw Street, near the east side of Saginaw Township are closed due to a crash.
The alert was sent out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
No word yet on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
