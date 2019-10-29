Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Nationwide, combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reached an all-time high in 2018, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Michigan is experiencing similar trends as cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis all increased last year, the MDHHS said.
“Many infected people are unaware of their status which allows them to unknowingly pass it to their partners,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “All sexually active individuals should speak to their health care provider about regular testing so they can get proper treatment and prevent the spread of disease.”
Michigan has experienced between 45,000 and 51,000 cases of chlamydia annually since 2008. In 2018, the state increased under 1 percent to just over 51,000, the MDHHS said.
Gonorrhea cases dropped by nearly half from 2008 to 2014, but have climbed 70 percent since then - including a 10 percent jump in 2018 to almost 17,000 cases, MDHHS said.
Reports of syphilis had dropped following an outbreak in 2013, but jumped 36 percent in 2018 to 654 cases, the MDHHS said.
Most of these cases are being seen in adolescents, African American men and women, and men who have sex with men, the MDHHS said.
In most cases, females don't show any symptoms. In men, symptoms include burning while urinating, discharge, rashes or sores.
Syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia can be treated with antibiotics. However, if left untreated, the person can pass on the infection even if there aren't any symptoms, the MDHHS said.
"Undiagnosed and untreated syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia can lead to severe adverse health effects that include infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth in infants and increased HIV risk," the MDHHS said.
Understanding risk, abstaining from sex, reducing the number of partners and consistently and correctly using condoms are all effective strategies to prevent the spread of STDs, Khaldun said.
