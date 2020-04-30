The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind Michiganders that there is help for those struggling with a gambling problem, all at no cost even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that even with decreased opportunities for gambling, stress and anxiety can increase the urge to gamble for someone who struggles with a gambling addiction,” said Alia Lucas, Gambling Disorder Program specialist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Despite social distancing-related closures, online and sports betting remain concerns, and we want community members to know there is help for anyone trying to manage urges to gamble.”
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, casino closures and quarantines could make existing gambling behaviors worse with more engagement in non-traditional gambling activity.
The lottery, online gaming, and sports betting are different avenues for gambling.
If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, especially while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, you should consider if that person has ever gambled or borrowed to gamble to solve financial difficulties as well as combat worry, trouble, boredom, or loneliness.
If so, you can get help with the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at (800) 270-7117 or online, even during the coronavirus pandemic.
