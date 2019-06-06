A resurfacing project in Saginaw County has drivers unsure of how to drive and where to turn.
Construction cones and faint lines have some drivers fed up and wondering when it will all be done.
“Hectic as it can be right now,” said Eric Archambault.
Archambault lives near State Street in Saginaw Township where the resurfacing project is creating quite the headache for many drivers.
“Between the cones moving and the lanes you can use changing almost every day, its super hectic,” Archambault said.
Jocelyn Hall from Michigan’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) said most of the construction work on State Street is done at night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. She said that there are some local lane closures during the day are needed as they repair manhole covers and drainage structures.
Most of the trouble drivers are having is with confusion over the turn lane.
“I see people using what is supposed to be the turning lane as a normal driving lane just because they don’t know better or they’re not thinking. Or maybe because the lanes aren’t printed fully but I’m seeing all types of mistakes happening,” Archambault said.
MDOT said they painted the lanes temporarily with a dotted line, white for driving lanes and yellow for the turning lane.
Drivers told TV5 that they’re still getting things mixed up. Hank Fahnanstiel admits that it’s a pain but said he thinks it’s worth it.
“When you have improvements, you’re gonna have inconvenience,” Fahnanstiel said.
The construction on State Street is supposed to be completed by July 12th but many drivers say that’s not soon enough.
“That’s when it’s supposed to end? I thought it was supposed to end in a few days,” Archambault said.
“That’s a long time, that’s over a month! Not good news,” said Jason Brown.
