The state superintendent is asking legislators to add time to the next school year to make up for the lapses in education due to online learning.
Dr. Michael Rice spoke at a joint meeting of the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee and the House Education Committee Tuesday afternoon.
Rice said in-person instruction is a better way to learn for most students and students will receive less instruction from March of last year through the end of this school year than in any similar period of their education.
“Given the challenges to teaching and learning during the pandemic, students will need additional instruction time next school year,” Rice said.
Rice is asking for lawmakers to increase the number of required instruction days for Michigan schools. The current minimum is 180 days, which Rice says is far below the requirement for the high-performing nations.
It’s also suggested for schools to layer in extra time for instruction to meet needs of specific students, especially vulnerable groups of students, including children with profound special needs, beginning English learners, and fledgling readers, among others who need more time.
“Some districts will need to add time for all of their students, above a statutorily raised state minimum,” Dr. Rice said. “Some will need to add time for particular groups of students or for particular students. Some will need to do all three.”
He emphasized technology isn’t a substitute for in-person learning.
