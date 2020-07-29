School districts across the state are coming up with plans for a fast-approaching school year that will be unlike any other.
Amid a lot of uncertainty, the state superintendent presented recommendations to a state senate committee about how to navigate getting kids back to school during the pandemic.
State Superintendent Michael Rice said he doesn’t think a one-size-fits-all approach will work when trying to figure out how to give students a safe learning environment this coming school year.
Rice says the Michigan Department of Education opposes a package of Senate bills that would set some parameters for kids returning to school.
In addressing the Senate committee on education and career readiness, the superintendent laid out some recommendations for the coming year.
Those include asking the requirement of school districts to count hours be waived as well as the requirement to count daily attendance.
“Many parents are going to feel uncomfortable and or unwilling to send their children back to school during a pandemic for a range of reasons,” Rice said. “While we can’t remove all these elements of uncertainty, we can work together to help our schools, our communities, our educators, our students, our families, address many of these uncertainties.”
Rice encouraged senators to lobby for additional relief funding from the federal government.
