After being issued a $1,000 fine by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the owner of Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer says they've now been issued a suspension on their liquor license as well.
"Well, we're not able to sell liquor. But other than that, it hasn't really deterred people from coming out and supporting us," owner Patrick Hingst said.
He says despite last month's epidemic order, he chose to keep his restaurant open for dine-in service at a limited capacity.
However, the penalty for such action has left his business open to fines and consequences, including this sign outside his front door from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, banning the restaurant from selling alcohol.
But it's a price Hingst says he's willing to take, so long as he can financially support his staff and community throughout this pandemic.
"We a hundred percent understand that some people do not agree with what we're doing, and we can respect that,” he said. “And we've really just been overwhelmed by the need that's out there, we're trying to do the best that we can, we were able to give away over $4,000 in care packages just in the past week and it's barely making a dent in this local community."
And Hingst says they plan to fight against the suspension of his liquor license, in a hearing next Friday.
"Well we just pushed for conversation, and there hasn't been a lot of that,” he said. “We've been getting very little paperwork, we hear things, different things, so we're looking forward to the chance to have our day in administrative court and be able to state our case and go from there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.