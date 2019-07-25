A car dealership in Flint has had its license suspended by the state.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office announced Thursday that FYI Auto after not producing dealership records.
A state agent went to the businesses on July 19 for an inspection and found the property chained, locked and vacant, Benson said.
Owners Ira Chapman and Finis Harwell were cited on the 19 and the dealership’s license was suspended on July 22, according to Benson.
Chapman and Harwell will have to provide dealership records dating back to July 23, 2014. The law requires dealerships to keep records for five years.
Consumers who have a complaint against FYI Auto are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.
