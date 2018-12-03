Want to wake up at a Michigan lighthouse?
The state is accepting applications from people who want to be temporary lighthouse keepers next spring and summer at the Tawas Point Lighthouse off the Lake Huron coast.
Each person must pay $75 and put in roughly 70 hours of service over two weeks. In exchange, you get to live in the lighthouse keeper's quarters. The work includes greeting visitors and routine maintenance around the lighthouse.
Hillary Pine, Tawas Point Lighthouse historian, says the goal is to have teams of two, three or four adults.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 1. The application and more information are available at http://michigan.gov/tawaslighthouse.
